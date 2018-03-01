AAA hosts 15th Annual Travel Marketplace

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans fail to use 662 million vacation days annually. Most say they don’t take them because they don’t plan on how to use the days. AAA Northeast can help – hosting its 15th Annual Travel Marketplace from March 2-4, at Gillette Stadium.

Carl Richardson – Director of Travel Operations at AAA Northeast – stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday to give us a rundown of what will be featured at this year’s marketplace, which features:

Six Theaters with presentations running simulaneously through 3-day event

Check out NCL’s VR experience

Over 100 companies inside Putnam Clubhouse East

Great deals, AAA bonuses and ways to learn!

FREE parking

