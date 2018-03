CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A car crashed into the front of the Sir Speedy store on Park Ave. in Cranston just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Cranston Police told Eyewitness News the driver of the car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the store had just opened for the day and there were employees inside when the crash occurred. However, they said no employees were injured as a result of the crash.