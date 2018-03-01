Coastal Massachusetts prepares for nor’easter

Mass. (WPRI) – Following the battering waves and coastal flooding caused by January’s major storm, coastal Massachusetts isn’t taking any chances with the incoming nor’easter.

Communities including Duxbury, Plymouth, Scituate, the Cape and islands, and others experienced high surf and street flooding earlier in the year.

In preparation for the upcoming storm, officials are encouraging residents to secure their homes and stay in alternative locations on Friday night if possible.

“We’re anticipating higher seas, higher storms, and more flooding damage from this storm, over a much longer period than we had from the January storm,” said Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau.

A mandatory evacuation has not been put in place.