CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they’ve caught the man suspected of stealing packages from a Cranston home last month.

Domenic Nigrelli, 53, was in custody Wednesday, according to the Cranston Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police thanked those who had provided tips that helped lead to Nigrelli’s arrest.

Police allege Nigrelli was the man caught on surveillance video taking packages from the front porch of a home on Cottage Street on Feb. 16.