WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a house fire in Warwick Thursday evening.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at a home on Sandy lane. Neighbors told Eyewitness News the home has been vacant for a while.

BREAKING: Crews responding to a fire at 700 Sandy Lane in Warwick. Neighbors say the home is vacant. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WosP7N86Nd — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) March 2, 2018

Sandy Lane is currently closed to through traffic as the crews battle the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone was inside the building when it broke out.

Warwick firefighters working a house fire on Sandy Lane. Neighbors say this house has been vacant for several years. Sandy Lane currently closed to through traffic. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fkolIWJaTs — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 2, 2018