Dighton-Rehoboth High School to increase security following threat

NORTH DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Extra security will be in place at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High school Thursday following an alleged threat made against the school on Wednesday.

In a message to parents early Thursday, Superintendent Anthony Azar said the Dighton and Rehoboth police departments both investigated and found no credible threat to the school.

The increased security will be in place as an extra precaution.

“Although this conclusion was reached, I have asked that there be a police presence at the high school today as well as our School Resource Officer whom [sic] is stationed here at the high school on a daily basis,” Azar said in his message.

The full statement can be read below.

As many of you know from a previous email sent yesterday, the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments actively were involved in investigating an alleged threat made at Dighton – Rehoboth Regional High School on Wednesday, February 28th. According to the investigation the police determined that there was no credible threat. Please know, that the two police departments working collaboratively with our high school administration, thoroughly investigated the information and reached a conclusion that no crime was committed and there was no credible threat. Although this conclusion was reached, I have asked that there be a police presence at the high school today as well as our School Resource Officer whom is stationed here at the high school on a daily basis. Moreover, the investigation began early afternoon and continued into the early morning hours. Our police departments followed every possible lead and spoke to numerous students and their adult guardians to reach the conclusion that they did. We are extremely proud of our police departments and our students particularly that brought forth their concerns to our staff and to our administration when they, “see something, they say something”. Please use this situation as a teachable moment for your children in helping to keep our school a safe place. Once again, thank you for your continued support.