Fred Lynn, Mike Tamburro to be inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame

Pawtucket, RI (Pawsox Media) – Former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox star Fred Lynn, along with long-time PawSox executive Mike Tamburro, have been selected as 2018 PawSox Hall of Fame inductees. Fred and Mike will be inducted in special pre-game ceremonies prior to Pawtucket’s game at McCoy Stadium on Saturday, May 26 vs. Lehigh Valley at 6:15 pm. Further details on the events surrounding this season’s PawSox Hall of Fame ceremonies, presented by Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, will be announced soon.

The third-ever PawSox Hall of Fame class was chosen by a 14-person panel, which includes club executives, print and broadcast media members, long-time fans, and historians.

Ben Mondor, the late long-time PawSox owner, along with former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox legends Wade Boggs and Jim Rice, both National Baseball Hall of Fame players, comprised the inaugural 2016 PawSox Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2017 Class included another National Baseball Hall of Famer, Carlton Fisk, and a pair of fellow Boston Red Sox Hall of Famers, Mo Vaughn and manager Joe Morgan.

Individual Hall of Fame plaques reside on the main concourse at McCoy Stadium near the Food Court.

“The PawSox Hall of Fame celebrates our franchise’s most legendary figures,” said PawSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Dan Rea, “and we’re especially happy to congratulate our good friends, Fred Lynn and Mike Tamburro. They represent everything that is good about the PawSox.”