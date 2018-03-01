In the Kitchen: Jambalaya

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Artur Akopov from Mariner Grille, cooks up Jambalaya, a Caribbean dish of meat, poultry, fish and vegetables served over rice.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast
- Shrimp
- Andouille Sausage
- Red Bell Peppers
- Green Peppers
- Onions
- Chicken stock
- Olive Oil
- Heavy Cream
- Rice
- Scallions
- Our secret blend of spice
Directions:
- Pre-cook chicken breast, set aside.
- Also cook rice ahead of time.
- On medium high heat in a saute pan with olive oil, cook veggies with sausage.
- Add chicken.
- Add shrimp.
- Add seasonings.
- Deglaze with chicken stock.
- Reduce and add heavy cream.
- Reduce and put over Cajun rice.
- Garnish with scallions.
