In the Kitchen: Jambalaya

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Artur Akopov from Mariner Grille, cooks up Jambalaya, a Caribbean dish of meat, poultry, fish and vegetables served over rice.

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Shrimp

Andouille Sausage

Red Bell Peppers

Green Peppers

Onions

Chicken stock

Olive Oil

Heavy Cream

Rice

Scallions

Our secret blend of spice

Directions:

Pre-cook chicken breast, set aside. Also cook rice ahead of time. On medium high heat in a saute pan with olive oil, cook veggies with sausage. Add chicken. Add shrimp. Add seasonings. Deglaze with chicken stock. Reduce and add heavy cream. Reduce and put over Cajun rice. Garnish with scallions.

