Man, woman found dead inside Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a city apartment.

According to Major David Lapatin, both bodies were found along with a gun inside 208 Jewett St.

Lapatin said someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. after hearing the gunshots.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time, according to Lapatin.

The man and women have children, Lapatin said, but they were not in the apartment at the time and are now with family.

The medical examiner’s office responded and has since left the scene.

Providence Police respond to shots fired call and find two people deceased inside a home on Jewett St… Police say they are not seeking any suspects right now. @wpri12 @StephMachado pic.twitter.com/UaF3hSLrvJ — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 1, 2018

