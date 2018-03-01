Mardi Gras shark finds new home at Flo’s Clam Shack

Related Coverage Mardi Gras shark up for sale following club’s recent closure

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Homeless no more: shark that once sat atop the Mardi Gras Multi Club has found a new home at Flo’s Clam Shack.

“Going to need a bigger shack!” read the Facebook post announcing the purchase.

The 25-foot shark was listed for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace just over a week ago following the club’s closure in November.

The shark will be on display in time for the 2018 season opening at the restaurant’s Middletown location located at 4 Wave Avenue.

Disappointed that you didn’t get to purchase the shark for yourself? There’s still a chance to own a piece of Mardi Gras memorabilia, as the seller says the club iconic multicolored palm trees will be next to hit the auction block.