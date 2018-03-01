Ocean State Job Lot Donates $50,000 to YMCA of Greater Providence to launch new veterans initiative

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ocean State Job Lot and the YMCA of Greater Providence have announced a new program that will benefit local veterans.

Ocean State Job Lot has donated $50,000 to the YMCA as part of its ‘Operation: Thank You’ program to support veterans.

The money will provide vets in need with free one-year memberships, which can be used at any of the YMCA’s seven local branches.

The YMCA says memberships will help provide a sense of community and a variety of programming for vets of all abilities.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of the greater Providence YMCA.