Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Taunton Green

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is recovering after he was hit by a vehicle in the city Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was struck around 12:15 p.m. while crossing the road near the Taunton Green.

Patrolman David DeOliveira happened to be in the area and was able to quickly respond and render first aid to the pedestrian, identified as Kristian Belcher. According to police, DeOliveira was assisted by an off-duty Providence firefighter, a nurse, a Taunton firefighter and Massachusetts State Police troopers who stopped at the scene.

Belcher, 50, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver, a Taunton woman, has not been charged at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.