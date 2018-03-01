Pic of the Day Contest

Whether it’s on a hike, at the beach, or right in your own backyard – Southern New England has no shortage of picture-perfect scenery.

Now, Eyewitness News wants your help showcasing that beauty. If you have a great weather-related picture you’d like to share with us and our viewers, submit it here or by email to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Each weekday morning, we will showcase a “Pic of the Day” on Eyewitness News This Morning and here on WPRI.com. If your picture is judged as the best submission of the week you will win a $100 gift card to Hunt’s Photo and Video in Providence.

Enter your photo, read full rules and take a shot so your entry can also be seen in the Pic of the Day gallery, here.

