Coastal communities making preparations as significant storm threatens

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — The spring-like conditions on Thursday may have been a welcome sight for many but in truth, it was the calm before the storm as a large, slow-moving nor’easter moves closer to Southern New England.

Heavy rain and high winds are expected to batter the coastline Friday through early Saturday, which could cause flooding, power outages and difficult driving conditions. Some snow accumulations are also possible, with the amount being track-dependent.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, which means there’s the potential for flooding due to heavy rain. Street and poor drainage flooding are likely, with the potential for stream and river flooding. A Flood Warning is in effect for the Pawtuxet River, meaning minor to moderate flooding is possible.

High Wind Warnings and Watches have also been issued, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible inland and up to 65 mph along the shore. Cape Cod could see gusts up to 70-80 mph.

The rain will begin to develop after 10 p.m. Thursday and become heavier after midnight. Most areas will see rain, but the rain could mix with or change to wet snow or sleet in areas of higher elevation. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts.

No school closings or parking bans have been issued, but that could change should we end up seeing a significant amount of snow.

The U.S. Coast Guard warned boaters to stay ashore if possible to starting Thursday night.

Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington said they plan to temporarily block off some roadways leading to the water as the town prepares for possible flooding and beach erosion. Department of Public Works crews were seen clearing storm drains to prevent flooding and removing debris from roads that could be dangerous in high winds.

