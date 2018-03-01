Raimondo launches 4th annual ‘Governor for a Day’ essay contest for girls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo will be holding the 4th annual “Governor for a Day” essay contest for girls, which was launched on Facebook.

The contest will be open to girls in grades 5-8 and will serve as a way to encourage young girls to become leaders in their communities. They will be asked to the answer the question, “What would you do as Rhode Island’s Governor for a day?”

According to a statement by the Governor’s office, the winner of the contest will be “sworn in” as Rhode Island’s Governor for a Day in April and will have the opportunity to meet with Raimondo and other female elected officials.

“Every day I talk with girls and young women, and I’m constantly inspired by how civically engaged and motivated they are,” Raimondo said. “There’s never been a more important time to make sure young women know that their ideas– and their futures–are limitless. I can’t wait to read the amazing essays and meet our 2018 Governor for a Day!”

Applicants who are interested in entering the contest should apply by March 16.

Students should submit their name, age, school, grade, home address, phone number, email address, teacher’s contact information and a parent/guardian’s name with their essay.

Applicants may email their essays as an attachment to communications@governor.ri.gov or mail their essays to:

“Governor for a Day” Essay Contest

c/o Governor’s Communications Office

82 Smith Street, Room 110

Providence, RI 02903

Applicants should know that Google documents will not be accepted.