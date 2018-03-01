Rhode Island Foundation launches ‘Together RI’ program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Foundation is launching a program called “Together RI,” which is a series of 20 community meetings across the state.

The meetings will be free of charge with a meal provided for anyone who attends. Citizens will gather to discuss what’s going well around the state and what remains a challenge.

The Foundation’s CEO, Neil Steinberg, was a guest on this week’s taping of Executive Suite, where he stated that he hopes the initiative will help people feel like they have a voice.

“So what we said is that we want to give people – and when we say people, it’s everybody in Rhode Island, so anybody and everybody is invited to come – and we’re going to give people the opportunity to talk with each other and listen to each other. That’s the real goal of this,” Steinberg said.

People interested in attending meetings can find the dates and locations at togetherri.org.

You can also watch Ted Nesi’s full interview with Steinberg on Executive Suite this Sunday at 8 p.m.