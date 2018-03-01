Some airlines allowing free flight changes ahead of storm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Several major airlines are waiving their usual flight changes fees ahead of this weekend’s expected nor’easter.

Southwest, jetBlue, Delta, and American Airlines are all allowing travelers to change their flights ahead of time to avoid delays and cancellations.

The changed policies are only in place for Friday and Saturday, when the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service in some northeastern cities may be disrupted on 3/2 and 3/3. Check your flight status and rebook here: https://t.co/v6cvYwwbnG. pic.twitter.com/0MPAusqGKj — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 28, 2018

We've issued a travel waiver due to forecasted weather in the Northeast. For more information see https://t.co/It8RLSEalp — Delta (@Delta) February 28, 2018

T. F. Green and Logan airports are both included, as well as others in New York City, Philadelphia, Hartford, and other cities.

Each airline has its own specific re-booking policies. In general, these include one itinerary change without a fee, and some are offering no fare difference policy, allowing passengers to pay the same for their new ticket that they did for their original one.