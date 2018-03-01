Sweepstakes: Win Tickets to An American in Paris

Enter here for your chance to win Pic of the day!
Woonsocket is one of several districts looking at school safety in the wake of the latest shooting in Florida.
The city retirement board met for the first time since a Rhode Island Supreme Court decision on the John Sauro case.
The city has already charged speeders more than $1 million.
Healey claims Care.com’s background checks only reviewed Massachusetts Superior Court records, not criminal records from district courts.
Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini from Red Fin Crudo joins us today making Deviled Eggs.
This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – joined us along with Marie Knapman of the Bristol Theatre Company. Nick…
Johnston & Wales gets ready for D-III tournament
Highlights from all eight games. La Salle 52, St. Ray’s 45 East Greenwich 42, South Kingstown 36 Moses Brown 67, Chariho 54 Wheeler 53, Juan…
