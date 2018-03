Have you ever dreamed of walking among the stars? Here’s your chance! The exhibit at Brown University “Walking Amongst the Stars” is a newly released three-dimensional virtual reality and augmented reality experience of 3D data allowing you to walk inside the debris from a massive stellar explosion. Kimberly Arcand, of the Chandra X-ray Observatory, joins us on The Rhode Show to explain. She also talks about her new book, “Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe”.

Advertisement