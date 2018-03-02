Couple wanted in RI on childsnatching charges arrested in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WPRI) — A couple accused of illegally taking their infant daughter from the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

State police said Daniel Campos, 38, and Gabriela Paz were arrested on warrants charging them as fugitives and were held for extradition back to Rhode Island, where they will face childsnatching charges. Campos and Paz’s last known permanent address was in Hartford, Conn.

Police said the couple was staying in Woonsocket when on Feb. 28 DCYF removed their four-week-old baby from their custody and placed the infant in foster care with a relative. They were not to see the baby unsupervised.

Police said Campos and Paz went to the relative’s house and took the baby. The relative told police the couple said they would return “very soon.” However, when they didn’t return, the relative alerted DCYF late Tuesday evening.

Upon receiving the notification, state police sent out a missing person report for the infant and obtained a warrant for the parents’ arrests.

Campos and Paz were located early Thursday morning in Jackonsonville, Fla. They were with the infant and their 3-year-old son. They were arrested and held pending extradition back to Rhode Island.

Police said both children were found unharmed and will be returned to DCYF custody until any further Family Court decisions are made.