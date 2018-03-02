Crews pull man from submerged car at New Bedford beach

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from his car after it became submerged at West Beach.

According to the New Bedford Police Department, the 24-year-old man was driving south on West Rodney French Boulevard when his car drove onto the sidewalk, over a wall and into the water. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

New Bedford Police Captain Dennis Ledo and Dartmouth Firefighter Peter Andrade responded to the scene and removed the man from the car and carried him to shore.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. He was the only person inside the car when it became submerged, officials said.

Joselyn Feliciano was on her lunch break when she saw the rescue and caught the heroic efforts on video: