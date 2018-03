SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A school bus collided with a tree that had been knocked down by high winds on Route 12 Friday morning.

Tree fell down right in front of a bus on Rt 12 in Scituate. Driver had no time to react and hit the 12-15" tree. 2 kids onboard along with bus monitor. No injuries. Minor bus damage @nwsboston @wx1kbox @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gTHkoG3Zkc — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 2, 2018

Two children were on board the bus with a bus monitor at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

More pics from tha school bus/tree scene, where there were no injuries. 12-15" tree. That's the bus' arm which swings open when kids get on/off bus. pic.twitter.com/D3BoHIRd8V — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 2, 2018

The crash caused only minor damage to the bus, knocking off the “arm” that extends out when the bus is stopped.