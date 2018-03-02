In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Chef Roy Ring of Dan’s Carriage Inn & Saloon joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Baked Stuffed Shrimp.

Ingredients:

6 U12 Black Tiger Shrimp

1 cup Green Pepper, finely diced

2 tablespoons Red Pepper, finely diced

2 Onions, finely diced

1 cup Butter

2 tablespoons Sherry

6 oz Lump Crab

1 dozen Ritz Crackers

1/2 cup Dried Parsley

1 tablespoon Salt

1 teaspoon Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees In a casserole dish, place the 6 shrimp to welcome the toppings one at a time. First sprinkle diced green pepper, then finely diced red pepper flakes, then sprinkle finely diced onions, then cup of butter, and a touch of Sherry to your liking. Add lump crab pieces to each shrimp. Sprinkle 2 cups of Ritz crackers. Add diced parsley and a touch of salt and pepper to liking. Bake in a casserole dish for 25 minutes.

