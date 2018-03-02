In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Chef Roy Ring of Dan’s Carriage Inn & Saloon joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Baked Stuffed Shrimp.

Ingredients:

  • 6 U12 Black Tiger Shrimp
  • 1 cup Green Pepper, finely diced
  • 2 tablespoons Red Pepper, finely diced
  • 2 Onions, finely diced
  • 1 cup Butter
  • 2 tablespoons Sherry
  • 6 oz Lump Crab
  • 1 dozen Ritz Crackers
  • 1/2 cup Dried Parsley
  • 1 tablespoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees
  2. In a casserole dish, place the 6 shrimp to welcome the toppings one at a time.
  3. First sprinkle diced green pepper, then finely diced red pepper flakes, then sprinkle finely diced onions, then cup of butter,  and a touch of Sherry to your liking.
  4. Add lump crab pieces to each shrimp.
  5. Sprinkle 2 cups of Ritz crackers.
  6. Add diced parsley and a touch of salt and pepper to liking.
  7. Bake in a casserole dish for 25 minutes.

