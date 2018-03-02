In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Chef Roy Ring of Dan’s Carriage Inn & Saloon joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Baked Stuffed Shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 6 U12 Black Tiger Shrimp
- 1 cup Green Pepper, finely diced
- 2 tablespoons Red Pepper, finely diced
- 2 Onions, finely diced
- 1 cup Butter
- 2 tablespoons Sherry
- 6 oz Lump Crab
- 1 dozen Ritz Crackers
- 1/2 cup Dried Parsley
- 1 tablespoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- In a casserole dish, place the 6 shrimp to welcome the toppings one at a time.
- First sprinkle diced green pepper, then finely diced red pepper flakes, then sprinkle finely diced onions, then cup of butter, and a touch of Sherry to your liking.
- Add lump crab pieces to each shrimp.
- Sprinkle 2 cups of Ritz crackers.
- Add diced parsley and a touch of salt and pepper to liking.
- Bake in a casserole dish for 25 minutes.
