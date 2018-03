NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man in Newport was struck by a falling tree limb during Friday’s nor’easter.

An official with the city’s fire department said the man was hit around 3 p.m. on Ruggles Avenue.

The Newport Daily News reports the man died as a result, but that has not been confirmed to Eyewitness News.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Eyewitness News has calls out to police for more information. This story will be updated with the latest.