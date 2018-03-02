March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Eric Newton and Nurse Practioner Bridget Fitzgibbon of University Gastroenterology join us on set to discuss the importance of getting screened.

For more information: http://www.universitygi.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.