EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Bill Gilbert, Chairman of the Moderate Party of RI. Founded by businessman Ken Block in 2010, the Moderate Party is once again fielding a gubernatorial candidate in 2018. Gilbert discusses the vision for the party and why he may be the candidate for governor.

Then, political analysts Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi join Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss an upcoming poll by Eyewitness News and Roger Williams University.