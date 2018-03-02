Photos: March 2018 Nor’easter rocks Southern New England

By Published: Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A powerful storm is battering Southern New England, with heavy rain and strong winds causing power outages and flooding across the area.

If you have photos or videos you’d like to share, send them to ReportIt@wpri.com and we may use them on-air or online.

March 2018 Nor’easter