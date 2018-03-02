Photos: March 2018 Nor’easter rocks Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A powerful storm is battering Southern New England, with heavy rain and strong winds causing power outages and flooding across the area.

March 2018 Nor’easter View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Two chimneys fall off of building on Charles Street (Sent in via Reportit!) Shed blowing around in Warwick (Sent in via Reportit!) Fallen tree causes power outages in Western Cranston (Sent in via Reportit!) Tree crashes on top of house in Coventry Wind ripping siding off of house in Newport (Sent in via ReportIt!) Tractor trailer crash on the Braga Bridge (Photo Courtesy of Kim Kalunian) Tree crashes into road causing a school bus to crash in Scituate (Photo Courtesy of TJ Del Santo) Tractor trailer truck crashes on Pell Bridge (Photo Courtesy of Kim Kalunian) Plymouth rock hit by a big wave (Photo Courtesy of Kait Walsh) National Grid works to remove downed tree from power lines in Warwick (TJ Del Santo) Tree down in Warwick prompts National Grid response (Photo Courtesy of TJ Del Santo) Bus crashes after tree limb falls in road in Scituate (Photo by TJ Del Santo) Narragansett (Photo Courtesy of Julianne Lima) Narragansett (Photo Courtesy of Julianne Lima) Plymouth (Photo Courtesy of Kait Walsh) Power out at Seekonk Chick-Fil-A (Photo Courtesy of Ted Nesi) Power outages in Seekonk cause traffic jams. (Photo Courtesy of Ted Nesi) Detour on Water Street in Plymouth (Photo Courtesy of Kait Walsh) Downed fence at a home in Coventry. (Photo Courtesy of Sarah Doiron) Downed pole and tree stops UPS truck in its tracks. (Sent in via ReportIt!) Downed wires on Sowams Road in Barrington (Sent in via ReportIt!) Tree down on Route 123 in Lincoln (Sent in via ReportIt!) Fence down at a home in Warwick (Sent in via ReportIt!) Tree down on Long Pond Road in Coventry (Sent in via ReportIt!) Tree topples down at a home in Warwick (Sent in via ReportIt!) Wires down in North Scituate near the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters (Sent in via ReportIt!) Gano Street blocked off as crews deal with downed wires and powerlines (Sent in via ReportIt!) Tree topples over in front yard of a North Providence home (Sent in via Reportit!) Tree knocked over into the road in Lincoln (Sent in via Reportit!) Utility pole down on Putnam Pike in Cranston (Sent in via Reportit!) Tree down in Narragansett on Ocean Road (Photo Courtesy of Corey Welch)