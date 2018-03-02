Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Detour Due to Weekend Highway Closure

RIDOT Closing Portion of Rte. 146 North & South

A bridge demolition will require the weekend closure of Route 146 North and South in North Smithfield.

The highway closure starts Friday night. According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, the roadway will be completely closed to traffic until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

At that time, the highway will be re-opened in increments until all lanes are back open by 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Breakdown of the Rte. 146 Closure:

Friday at 9 p.m. – Route 146 North and South – One lane closed

Friday at 10 p.m. – Route 146 North and South – Full highway closure begins

Saturday at 10 a.m. – Route 146 North – One lane opens

Saturday at 2 p.m. – Route 146 North – Both lanes open

Saturday at 10 p.m. – Route 146 South – Both lanes open

Drivers who are detoured should plan for a longer commute.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the weekend closure will lessen the impact on commuters and also speed up the bridge replacement process.

The bridge itself closed to traffic on February 26th and will remain that way until the end of the year. Once the demolition is complete drivers will experience weekend and overnight lane closures throughout the construction process.

