Police ID man, woman found dead inside Providence apartment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found dead Thursday as a murder-suicide.

According to Major David Lapatin, Steve Soundara, 30, and Vicky Sonevong, 24, were found dead inside an apartment at 208 Jewett Street. He said it appeared both died from gunshot wounds.

Lapatin said someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. after hearing the gunshots.

The man and women have children, Lapatin said, but they were not in the apartment at the time and are now with family.

Police and the medical examiner’s office cleared the scene by 7 p.m.