Prosecutor: No arrests in deaths of woman, 3 children

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say they’re trying to piece together what happened at a Massachusetts home where a woman and three children were found dead.

District Attorney Joseph Early said Friday that no arrests have been made in the case. He would not say whether authorities were looking for a suspect.

Police called to the home for a well-being check Thursday found the bodies of a woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Officials have not yet released their names.

Early says anyone with information should contact authorities.

Officials said Thursday that investigators were treating the deaths as suspicious, but released few details.

West Brookfield Police Chief Thomas O’Donnell says he told concerned parents in town to “take steps you need to feel safe” and “report anything.”