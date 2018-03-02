Providence firefighters help business with ‘Good Night Lights’ during power outage

Related Coverage Thousands still in the dark as strong winds, heavy rain continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With thousands still without power in Rhode Island, one local business was worried they may not be able to wish children staying at Hasbro Children’s Hospital a good night.

According to a Facebook post by Hot Club, one of the regular participants in “Good Night Lights,” they were unsure if they would have power back in time for the weekly event. The event is a local tradition for the children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in which residents, police officers and local businesses participate each night. It involves shining a light towards the hospital at 8:30 p.m. for bedtime, and children in the hospital shine lights back in return.

Hot Club said this would have been the first time in two years they wouldn’t flash their house lights, but the Providence Fire Department came to their rescue.

The business ended up getting power back just in time for the event, but firefighters showed up with multiple trucks to flash lights up to the children early waiting at the windows.