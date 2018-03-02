South Kingstown woman charged with DUI in double fatal crash

Related Coverage State Police identify victims in fatal accident in Warwick

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police announced Friday they’ve charged a woman in connection with a fatal crash in East Greenwich that killed two people earlier this year.

Precious G. Montey, 25, of South Kingstown is charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Troopers said Montey was arrested in connection with a Jan. 27 crash. Police said Montey was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty north on Route 4 around 3:05 a.m. when she lost control of the car near the intersection of the northbound lanes of I-95, went across two lanes of traffic and hit a tree in the high-speed median.

Two passengers in the vehicle – Emma Brown, 21, of Wakefield, and Lorenzo Smith, 33, of South Kingstown – were pronounced dead at the scene. Montey and a third passenger, Channon A. Johnson, 32, of Exeter, were taken by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital and later released.

Police said their investigation resulted in a warrant for Montey’s arrest and she surrendered to troopers at the Wickford Barracks Thursday night.

Police said Montey’s blood-alcohol level was .210 – nearly three times the legal limit – when the fatal crash occurred.

Montey was held overnight at the State Police headquarters. She is expected to be arraigned at Third Division District Court Friday.