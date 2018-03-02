Thousands of multicookers recalled due to fire hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 100,000 Instant Pots are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

The recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers, which were sold exclusively at Walmart from Aug. 2017 through Jan. 2018.

According to the CPSC, a manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt.

The company has received 107 reports of the appliance overheating, including five incidents that resulted in minor property damage.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicooker, unplug it and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

More than 1,000 children’s nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes PL Sleep children’s 100% polyester nightgowns, which have a gray and white snowflake print on the sleeves. The sleepwear included coordinating red and white striped socks, the CPSC says.

The recalled nightgowns were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 7 at several retailers including Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon.com from Oct. 2017 through Feb. 2018.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and return them to the place of purchase.

Customers may also contact the Lemur Group for instructions to get a full refund. The company can be reached by email or at 877-748-6698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

A New Hampshire-based company is recalling bicycles, following two reports of broken frames.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves Allen Sports UltraX and Ultra1 carbon fiber folding bicycles.

The bikes were sold on Amazon.com and eBay from May 2014 through July 2017 for between $500 and $4,000.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Allen Sports for a full refund.

The company can be reached by email or at 800-722-5536 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.