Travel restricted on Newport Bridge due to weather, truck crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The powerful coastal storm bearing down on Southern New England is causing problems on the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge.

According to Newport police, eastbound lanes on the bridge are still closed after the strong winds caused a tractor trailer to tip over onto the center barrier. Westbound lanes have since reopened.

Newport Pell Bridge Update…Westbound Lanes from Newport to Jamestown are now open..NO HIGH PROFILE Vehicles are allowed to access the Pell Bridge and the Jamestown Verrazano Bridge at this point in either direction..stay tuned to news radio for updates also…. — Newport, RI Police (@NewportRIPolice) March 2, 2018

Police said to expect long delays and urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, bridge access is being restricted for tractor trailers, panel body type trucks when empty, van types when empty, house trailers, motor homes, high-profile vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds, according to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

Major delays on westbound side of Newport bridge after a container truck tipped onto the median. Bridge is closed to high profile vehicles now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/E5Mdt0XMgc — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 2, 2018

