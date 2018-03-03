Bryant University extends president’s term

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Bryant University has extended its president’s term through 2022, stretching his tenure to 26 years.

Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Conaty announced Friday that the university extended the employment of President Ronald Machtley through June 30, 2022.

Machtley has been Bryant’s president since 1996. Conaty says the continuity of Machtley’s leadership will position Bryant for continued success as it embarks on new initiatives.

The private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island, will be focusing on improvement and growth at the College of Business and School of Health Science. It wants to add more technology-related subjects into the curriculum, expand its reach to other countries and enhance the residential campus.

Bryant plans to invest more than $30 million in the next three years to modernize its campus.