Fall River police searching for missing woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

73 year old Zulmira Neves was last seen leaving her home on Hartwell Street on Thursday, according to police.

She was wearing a red and orange jacket with light colored pants. Neves is described as 5’1″, about 170 lbs., with brown eyes and light red hair.

Police tell Eyewitness News, Neves is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should give Fall River police a call at 508-676-8511.