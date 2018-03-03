Heroes Ball held to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was another rocking good time as the 2018 Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball was held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Saturday.

Several hundred people attended the annual fundraiser that helps support special programs at the hospital. Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy and Meteorologist Tony Petrarca were also there.

In addition to raising money, the event celebrates patients and families who serve as inspirational heroes and the community heroes who make a difference in their lives.

For a second year in a row, the Sugarbabies of Boston performed for party goers. The ball also featured an auction for items such as a Broadway getaway to see Bruce Springsteen and a VIP package to the set of This Is Us at the Paramount Studios.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the very special event.