Mother, three children identified in West Brookfield, Mass. homicide

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the bodies of four homicide victims, a mother and her three children, found deceased inside a home in West Brookfield.

Investigators say the bodies of 38-year-old Sara Bermudez, and her children, 8-year-old Madison Bermudez, 6-year old James Bermudez, and 2-year-old Michael Bermudez, were found after police were called to the home at 10 Old Warren Road around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen a discarded plastic yellow fuel can to call the State Police Dispatch Center at 508-867-1170. Police have determined that a yellow fuel can appears to be missing from the home.

They are also asking the public’s help for anyone with active home or business surveillance cameras or dashboard-mounted cameras in the West Brookfield area to call police.