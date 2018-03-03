St. Michael’s School in Fall River closed Monday and Tuesday

Fall River, Mass. (WPRI) — A huge cleanup from the March Nor’Easter is underway across Southern New England, and for St. Michael’s School in Fall River it will mean putting a new roof on the building, according to school pastor Father Jay Mello.

Mello tells Eyewitness News that the school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as crews work to repair extensive damage. He contributed photos showing the significant flooding in classrooms and damage to ceiling tiles.

Workers were already inside the school Saturday morning cleaning up the mess and beginning work to repair the roof.

Mello says he hopes to know more in the coming days and will continue to update parents and the media on the progress.