Car crashes into home in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A frightening scene on Manton Avenue in Providence Sunday after a car went off the road and drove straight into the front of a home.

A Providence Deputy Fire Chief tells us, the family who lives there was inside at the time, but thankfully was not hurt.

He said the driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Their injuries are not known.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours shoring up the home where the car had crashed through a large window.

We’re also told that out of an abundance of caution National Grid was called to the scene to shut off the gas and electricity, and nobody can stay at the home tonight.

It’s unknown if the driver is facing any charges.