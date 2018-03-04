Dartmouth Police investigating fatal hit and run accident

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday evening.

Police responded to 653 State Road around 7 p.m. for a reported hit and run crash involving a woman victim.

When they arrived at the scene they say the victim, identified as 33-year-old Stasha Lynn Faria of Westport, was pronounced deceased.

Right now, Dartmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dartmouth Police Department.