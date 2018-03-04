Nor’easter impacts still being felt by residents

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday’s nor’easter continues to have serious impacts across Southern New England with thousands still without power Sunday night.

More than 300 National Grid crews are working around the clock to restore power to everyone. At one point there were 150,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. At last check that number was reduced down 20,000 customers.

Eyewitness News found crews working to restore power on South Pierce Road in East Greenwich Sunday afternoon.

Many residents in the surrounding neighborhoods have had generators going since Friday.

“Half the house at a time,” said Jane Cacciatore of East Greenwich.

Jane Cacciatore has been at work for much of the past few days, but she was home when the lights went out on Friday.

“When the power went out it was like oh no, when’s it gonna come back on,” she said.

As Eyewitness News has been reporting, National Grid hopes to have everyone restored as soon as possible.

“This storm really packed a punch and it hit all over,” said National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse.

According to National Grid, crews have been brought in from around the country, and even some from Canada have been working around the clock.

On Sunday broken tree limbs were still on the ground and up above work continued. Eyewitness News was also on scene Saturday night in Barrington as crews replaced several broken poles.

“This is one of the most severe storms we’ve seen in some time,” said Kresse.

Kresse adds that a vast majority of people should have power back on by Monday afternoon, but there could be a handful that don’t get it back until Tuesday.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the town of Seekonk opened a warming center for a second night in a row. Residents still without power were invited to the Kevin Hurley Middle School at 650 Newman Avenue after 5 p.m.

As of 11 p.m. National Grid’s website listed 51,000 customers without power.