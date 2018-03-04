PC senior wins $8K with once in a lifetime putt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence College senior putted his way to $8,000 at Saturday’s Senior Day celebrations at the Friars basketball game.

In front of a packed Dunkin’ Donuts Center Timothy Boland hit a full court putt sending the crowd into cheers.

The $8,000 prize from the Law Offices of Ronald Resmini will be used towards books and tuition, according to Providence College Athletics.

Boland’s luck was also with the Friars, who outlasted St. John’s 61-57 to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.