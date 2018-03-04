Raimondo holding annual ‘Governor for a Day’ essay contest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is once again asking young girls what they would do if they were Rhode Island’s governor for a day.

The Democratic governor is holding her annual Governor for a Day essay contest to encourage young girls to become leaders as part of Women’s History Month.

Raimondo says it’s an important time to make sure young women know that their ideas, and their futures, are limitless.

The contest is open to Rhode Island girls in 5th through 8th grades.

The winner will be named “governor for a day” and spend a day meeting with leaders across state government.

March 16 is the deadline to submit essays of 400 words or less to the governor’s communications office. The winner will be “sworn in” for a day in April.