Woman suffers minor injuries after Barrington house fire

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington woman was treated for smoke inhalation after her basement caught fire early this morning.

According to the Barrington Fire Department, the fire started around 1 a.m. at the woman’s home on Washington Road.

It took crews about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

Moderate fire and water damage. 1 occupant smoke inhalation refused med transport. Residence uninhabitable. — Barrington RI Fire (@BarringtonRIFD) March 4, 2018

The house is now uninhabitable, but not a complete loss.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation and the woman is expected to be ok.

East Providence, Seekonk and Warren Fire Departments also responded to the scene.