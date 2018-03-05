Cleanup continues in Scituate as second storm approaches

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The hum of chainsaws can be heard throughout the town of Scituate, which was hit hard by strong winds during Friday’s nor’easter.

Hundreds of trees and limbs came down in the town, causing damage and power outages. Sections of power lines also fell and several roads needed to be closed over the weekend while National Grid made the necessary repairs.

Many roads are back open as of Monday but problems continue to persist for some residents.

“After all the rain we had, the winds, a lot of the trees are loose in the ground, even a small gust of wind can take some of those trees down,” Potterville Fire Department Captain Justin Chevalier said.

Those small winds are continuing to knock down trees, including one Monday morning in the Clayville section of town. A tree fell down and into the side of a house, taking wires with it. Chevalier said the woman who lives in the home and her cat were not injured.

This is what everyone in New England needs to worry about now…weakened trees still falling, like this one which fell into a house in Scituate this morning. No one was hurt, fortunately, but scary. pic.twitter.com/IrNRsITlF8 — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 5, 2018

Chevalier said residents should check for any weakened trees near or on their property to see if any preventative measures can be taken.

“I would take a good survey of the property, take a look at what trees may look dangerous to them and have a tree crew possibly come out and take a look at them,” Chevalier explained.

He also suggested checking the power lines leading to your house to see if anything looks broken, and to do so from a safe distance.

But with another storm in the forecast for Wednesday, more issues will continue to arise for residents.

“The problem with the next storm is heavy, wet snow,” Chevalier said. “These weakened trees are going to come down a lot easier than last storm.”