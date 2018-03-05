Dartmouth police provide description of vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Related Coverage Dartmouth police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have released the description of the vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night.

Stasha Lynn Faria, 33, of Westport, was struck and killed near 653 State Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Dartmouth police.

Police said they’re looking for a gray minivan with front passenger and side damage, possibly a Chevrolet Uplander.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dartmouth Police Department at (508) 910-1700.