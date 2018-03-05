In the Kitchen: Street Tacos

In the Rhode Show kichen, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Marc Greco from Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar making Street Tacos.

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz. seasoned Chicken Breast
  • 3 ea. 6in. Flour Tortillas
  • ½ oz. shredded green leaf lettuce
  • 3 oz. diced Roma Tomatoes
  • 3 oz. Mango Pico De Gallo
  • 3 oz. Sriracha Aioli
  • Tri colored tortilla chips

For MANGO Pico de Gallo:

  • Diced Mango
  • Cilantro, chopped
  • Fresh Lime juice
  • Diced Tomato
  • Red Onion, diced
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Seasoning

Directions:

  1. Prep Salsa a couple hours in advance and refrigerate.
  2. Prep Sriracha Aioli in advance and refrigerate.
  3. Sear and cook chicken breast, sauté pan or grill – dice.
  4. Sear flour tortilla over an open flame or sauté pan.

Build the tacos:

  1. Chicken
  2. Shredded lettuce
  3. Mango
  4. Tomato
  5. Aioli

 