In the Kitchen: Street Tacos

In the Rhode Show kichen, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Marc Greco from Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar making Street Tacos.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz. seasoned Chicken Breast
- 3 ea. 6in. Flour Tortillas
- ½ oz. shredded green leaf lettuce
- 3 oz. diced Roma Tomatoes
- 3 oz. Mango Pico De Gallo
- 3 oz. Sriracha Aioli
- Tri colored tortilla chips
For MANGO Pico de Gallo:
- Diced Mango
- Cilantro, chopped
- Fresh Lime juice
- Diced Tomato
- Red Onion, diced
- Sugar
- Salt
- Seasoning
Directions:
- Prep Salsa a couple hours in advance and refrigerate.
- Prep Sriracha Aioli in advance and refrigerate.
- Sear and cook chicken breast, sauté pan or grill – dice.
- Sear flour tortilla over an open flame or sauté pan.
Build the tacos:
- Chicken
- Shredded lettuce
- Mango
- Tomato
- Aioli