Mardi Gras Multi Club to re-open as The Nightclub 5

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like Mardi Gras Multi Club isn’t closing down after all.

According to the club’s Facebook page, the club will be re-opening on March 5 under a new name, The Nightclub 5.

Mardi Gras Multi Club on Oaklawn Avenue shut its doors on Nov. 30 after being open for 20 years.

The owner, John Readey, posted to Facebook on Feb. 24 that he was having “severe nightclub withdrawal.” He also announced he was planning to try and re-open the club.

“We’re seriously trying,” Ready said on the post. “It will take a couple of minor miracles, a couple of other things to go right.”

Recently, the club sold the famous shark that hung above their entrance to Flo’s Clam Shack for $1,000. The 25-foot shark was listed for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace in late February.