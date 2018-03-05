More than 2,600 Providence speeding tickets on Monday’s docket

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The controversy continues following the installation of speed cameras in Providence.

In the 33 days after they were put in place, the cameras issued 12,000 tickets. More than 2,600 are set to be addressed at Providence Municipal Court on Monday alone.

1,504 people have been assigned to the morning session, while 1,154 are scheduled for the afternoon in a courtroom meant to hold 90 people at capacity.

For perspective, the court generally has about 300 people on the docket per day.

A spokesperson for the court says all the people on the docket are not expected to actually appear in court to contest the ticket.

However, at $95 each, the tickets are stirring outrage in violators.

Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Pare says a plan is in place between administrators and judges to ensure everything runs smoothly throughout the day.

Five cameras are currently in place in the city, with six more slated to be installed Monday. A two week waiting period will be in place for the new cameras before any tickets are issued.